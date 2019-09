Lucky for you, Oiselle (pronounced wa-zell) — a women-led brand that needs to be on your radar if it isn't already — is coming in clutch with some of the coolest fitness clothes we've seen. Between bold, highlighter-hued tops and your future favorite leggings, you'll find pieces that make you look as badass as you feel, whether you're killing it in your beloved boxing class or running your favorite route. Plus, we're giving away $2,000, so you can shop the versatile collection — which, by the way, need not be relegated to the gym. Click through to see some of our favorite looks, and then enter here for the chance to win some new grown-up gymwear of your own.