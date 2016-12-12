Unfortunately for us, the balmier-than-usual fall weather is coming to an end as we fast approach the thick of winter. The days are getting crisper and colder, and our flimsy leather jackets and lightweight infinity scarves just aren’t cutting it anymore (much to our chagrin).
You probably have some old, heavy-duty coats shelved away somewhere, but before you dust 'em off, we have some pretty epic news to share: We want to upgrade your winter wardrobe for free.
Thanks to the master of chic outerwear, Eddie Bauer, we’re giving away $1,500 for a lucky reader to spend (and, in the spirit of the holidays, share with a friend) on some quality wares — right in time for the chilliest months of the year. And if you need some inspo on what to spend the moola on, just click through; we tapped R29's very own lifestyle guru Lucie Fink to curate her top picks from the collection. All you have to do is enter here for a chance to win the cash.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 12/21/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
You probably have some old, heavy-duty coats shelved away somewhere, but before you dust 'em off, we have some pretty epic news to share: We want to upgrade your winter wardrobe for free.
Thanks to the master of chic outerwear, Eddie Bauer, we’re giving away $1,500 for a lucky reader to spend (and, in the spirit of the holidays, share with a friend) on some quality wares — right in time for the chilliest months of the year. And if you need some inspo on what to spend the moola on, just click through; we tapped R29's very own lifestyle guru Lucie Fink to curate her top picks from the collection. All you have to do is enter here for a chance to win the cash.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 12/21/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.