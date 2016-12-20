Now that 2016 is finally (finally) coming to a close, there's a good chance you're already fantasizing about your 2017 bucket list. After all, once the confetti settles and the Champagne flutes are stored away, it's just you and the 365 days ahead. What are you going to do with them?
Maybe you've thought about going out on the town more, staying in your comfort zone less, or actually treating yourself every so often (you know you deserve it). Either way, you'll love this news: We've partnered up with IMAX to give away the most epic package right in time for the new year. Complete with a $1,000 ClassPass gift card, a $1,000 Blue Apron gift card, and a year's worth of IMAX tickets for two (that's a $2,500 value!), you'll easily be able to make 2017 your most gratifying year yet with this giveaway.
All you have to do is enter here and the prize could be yours. See ya next year.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 1/19/17 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Maybe you've thought about going out on the town more, staying in your comfort zone less, or actually treating yourself every so often (you know you deserve it). Either way, you'll love this news: We've partnered up with IMAX to give away the most epic package right in time for the new year. Complete with a $1,000 ClassPass gift card, a $1,000 Blue Apron gift card, and a year's worth of IMAX tickets for two (that's a $2,500 value!), you'll easily be able to make 2017 your most gratifying year yet with this giveaway.
All you have to do is enter here and the prize could be yours. See ya next year.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 1/19/17 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement