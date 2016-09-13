You don't need a degree in common sense to know getting involved with a coworker is a bad idea. Yet, we probably all know someone who has, in some capacity, mixed business with pleasure — whether it was in the form of secretly sleeping with a boss, dating a cube-mate who was giving bedroom eyes at the watercooler, or romping around in a conference room with a colleague from time to time. (We can't make this stuff up.)
And why not? It's a gamble that can pay off: Many workplace romances do, in fact, lead to marriage. But other times, they turn into a big awkward mess, with a side of career sabotage. In honor of the new season of Younger — premiering September 28 at 10/9c on TV Land — where an office romance takes a turn for the interesting, we've rounded up some of the best (worst?) true tales of love, lust, and straight-up sexual tension in the workplace. Read on and be happy that your desk neighbor hasn't seduced you yet. And if he or she actually has, well, you aren't the first.
