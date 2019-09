Venice, Italy might not be the first city that comes to mind when you think of European cool, but this seaside city is more than just a pretty postcard. Beyond its canals and pastel-dotted streets is an Italian city like no other — with its own history, its own food, and a classical music scene that could make Prague and Paris reach for the world's smallest violin.In fact, it's such a musical destination that Mozart In The Jungle filmed some of its third season there, and it's making us want to go. Set against a backdrop of glistening Venetian waters and storied musical venues, the show confirms that Venice is basically #vacationgoals. So we talked to some of the artsiest locals about some of the best locations from the show — including an infamous opera house, the city's stunning surrounding lagoons, and a square that's much more than just a square — and other things to see, eat, and do. Get their picks below.The Castello area is one of the six sestieri (or subdivisions) in Venice, and much of it remains close to its working-class roots. According to Silvana Di Puorto — a Venice-based digital PR manager, food writer, and luxury travel expert — it's here, on the far eastern end of the city, where you can smell, feel, and experience "the real Venice," with its picturesque waterfront and quiet fishermen.Santa Croce, another sestieri, is one of the primary parts of the city for car travel, with several bus stations and car lots to welcome tourists. The borough's also home to a number of attractions, including famous churches, The Museum of Textiles and Costumes , and the famed Papadopoli Gardens — an ideal (and breathtaking) spot to unwind and get some fresh air after a day of sightseeing.And if island-hopping is your idea of a good time? Well, you're in luck. The lagoon that envelops Venice is home to several surrounding islands that residents like to frequent, including Mazzorbo, Burano, and Torcello — all traversable by boat. Exploring these sleepy and often working-class islands is on some level key to understanding and appreciating the beauty of the city.