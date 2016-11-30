Wintertime tends to get a bad rep — but one thing we do love about the chilly season (besides the hot toddies and comfort food)? The movies that come out close to the new year are always the absolute best.
That's why we're kicking off the holiday season with an advanced screening of a movie we know you'll love. Collateral Beauty's an emotional new film about love and loss that will definitely give you all the feels — just watch the trailer. And it boasts a cast of celebrated actors such as Will Smith, Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, and Edward Norton.
And if you need further proof that the coldest season of the year can make you feel warm and fuzzy inside, just stick around for the winter-wonderland-themed reception that will follow the film, where eggnog, warm cocktails, and other cold-weather remedies will be served. RSVP here to join us at BAM Rose Cinemas in Brooklyn on December 1. Not in NYC? Don't worry, you can still catch a screening (sans after-party — sorry!) in any of the U.S. cities listed here, or Vancouver, or Toronto. Get ready to snuggle up and pass the popcorn.
