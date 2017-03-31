You're Invited To An Exclusive Screening Of The White Princess

A good period drama is one of our favorite forms of escapism. The combination of love, betrayal, power, and — meticulous, gorgeous — costumes never ceases to help us forget about our real-world problems (or lack thereof). That's why we love when a new one comes along that promises to indulge our taste for melodrama.
The White Princess tells the story of the marriage between Elizabeth of York and Henry VII and the subsequent rifts that threaten to tear their kingdom apart. In other words, the new Starz series has it all — and we're ready for it. In fact, we're hosting an exclusive screening of the premiere, followed by an after-party and girl-power-themed panel featuring stars Jodie Comer and Jacob Collins-Levy, as well as show-runner, executive producer, and writer Emma Frost — which we'll also be streaming on Facebook Live, so everyone can join in on the fantasy-filled fun.
All you have to do is RSVP here to attend the screening on April 5 at the Metrograph theater at 7 Ludlow Street in New York City. Complimentary bites and drinks will be served, followed by a post-viewing soirée worthy of a monarch. So if crowns, cocktails, and canapés are your thing, we'll see you there.
