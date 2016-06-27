We're fast approaching the thick of summer, so, odds are, you've already given your wardrobe some sort of seasonal refresh. Maybe you've stored away your sweaters and swapped in a few off-the-shoulder tops, or stocked up on cute new monokinis. That's all great, but don't keep the refresh to the confines of your closet. Your makeup bag (or vanity, or bathroom cabinet, or wherever you stash the goods) could probably use a little TLC, too.
That being said, we're not here to give you tips on how to organize your makeup (but if you're curious, we have that, too). We're actually here to shower you with all the lipsticks, eyeshadows, and skin-care goodies you need for summer. We've partnered up with Pixi by Petra to give away $1,500 worth of beauty products — a.k.a. an entirely new collection. There will be tons of colorful makeup involved, as well as a bunch of cult-favorite skin-care products (cough cough, Pixi by Petra Glow Tonic). Entering the sweepstakes is a lot easier than finding the right bra for that off-the-shoulder top: All you have to do is pop in your email address here. We know, we know. You can thank us later.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 07/11/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
