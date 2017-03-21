Win A Shopping Spree You Can Feel Good About

Shopping sprees always make you feel good, but what if we told you they could feel even better? We're teaming up with Yogasmoga and GOOD to give away shopping sprees from three brands that ethically create their products in the good ol' U.S.A. You'll get $1,000 to spend at Yogasmoga to revamp your athleisure wardrobe with eco-friendly yoga pants, $350 to Smith & Cult to restock your makeup bag without the harmful chemicals, and another $350 worth of vintage-inspired T-shirts from Monogram.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 3/31/17 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement