The idea of a "greener planet" sounds nice and all — especially when climate change is no longer a looming threat, but a reality — but when it comes to making real change toward a sustainable future, where do you even begin? Well, for starters, you can make small tweaks to your daily lifestyle. For instance, think of your beauty routine: Can you shorten your showers by a few minutes? Can you turn the water off while brushing your teeth? Those tiny actions are hardly noticeable but highly effective.
To inspire others to take small sustainability steps to make for a greener future, we partnered with Garnier, who's celebrating steps of all sizes. In addition to eco-friendly favorites, like their reusable eco pads and shampoo bars, the brand's committed to using 100% recycled materials for packaging and running carbon-neutral factories by 2025. But change doesn't have to happen on a large scale — it happens on an individual level, too.
So, now through November 1, we’re calling on you to show us the one green step you’re taking to make your daily rituals more sustainable for a chance to win over $500 worth of prizes. Five lucky winners will receive over $100 worth of Garnier fan favorites, plus an assortment of sustainably minded home, lifestyle, and fashion prizes to help make your day-to-day even greener.
In order to enter, share a video or photo of the one green step you’re taking to conserve energy or water on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. Be sure to use the hashtags #OneGreenStep and #Contest, and don't forget to tag @GarnierUSA.
U.S. only. Official sweepstakes rules: No purchase necessary. You must be over 16 years of age and a legal U.S. resident. Starts at 12:01 a.m. ET on September 13, 2022 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on November 1, 2022. Odds of winning depend on the total number of entries received. Void where prohibited. For complete rules, click here. Sponsor: Garnier, 10 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001 (for printed material change, click here).
