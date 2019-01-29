Here's How You Can Win An Exclusive Home Consultation With Marie Kondo

If you're interested in winning — and why wouldn't you be? — Netflix urges you to post a photo of a "surprising or unique item that sparks joy for you" on either Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #GotJoy, as well as a brief story about the item. You'll want to make it good, because finalists will be chosen based on said story. (Our advice? Be weird! Be creative! Write something heart-wrenching about your colander or something inspirational about your toothbrush holder!) The contest is open to people 18 years of age or older living in the continental US who post before Jan 31, 2019 at 11:59pm PST. (We also advise you to mark your calendar now.)