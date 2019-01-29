Here's How You Can Win An Exclusive Home Consultation With Marie Kondo

You've finished the book, seen the show, and laughed at the memes. You've studied the folding methods. You've read every interview. What else is left for a die-hard Marie Kondo fan to do? Well, a one-on-one consultation with the queen of clean herself probably isn't a bad place to start. And that's just what Netflix is offering to a lucky winner of its #GotJoy Contest, which kicks off today.
If you're interested in winning — and why wouldn't you be? — Netflix urges you to post a photo of a "surprising or unique item that sparks joy for you" on either Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #GotJoy, as well as a brief story about the item. You'll want to make it good, because finalists will be chosen based on said story. (Our advice? Be weird! Be creative! Write something heart-wrenching about your colander or something inspirational about your toothbrush holder!) The contest is open to people 18 years of age or older living in the continental US who post before Jan 31, 2019 at 11:59pm PST. (We also advise you to mark your calendar now.)
You should also keep your DMs open, because that's how finalists will be notified on February 4. The winner will be notified on February 11 — just in time to brag to everyone you know about winning the perfect Valentine's Day gift.
And if you don't win? Well, you can always hire a certified KonMari Consultant to force you to throw out all that is not joy-sparking in your life.
