Still, being tasked with spending $1k at Sephora is no easy feat — especially with the overwhelming amount of product in the store. That's why we decided to put together a list of all the items we'd nab if given the chance. What's more? We divided them up by category – makeup, skin, and hair – in hopes that this will serve as a guide next time you find yourself in need of a new lipstick. Check out our picks in the slides ahead.