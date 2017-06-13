What Our Editors Would Do With $1,000 At Sephora

The glossy shelves of our favourite beauty emporiums are both alluring and dangerous. Sure, they're stocked with pretty much every skin-care product, lipstick shade, and hair treatment one could ever need — but they're overwhelming, and often leave us either completely broke or too paralysed by the options to pick a single item.
That's why we decided to put together a list of all the items we'd nab at Sephora. What's more? We divided them up by category – makeup, skin, and hair – in hopes that this will serve as a guide next time you treat yourself to a shopping spree. Check out our picks in the slides ahead.