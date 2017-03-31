Today's Google Doodle, Created By A 15-Year-Old Girl, Sends A Very Important Message

So far, 2017’s Google Doodles have sent important messages about inclusivity and awareness, but today’s Doodle might outshine all the rest. Created by 15-year-old Sarah Harrison, the doodle depicts a group of smiling children of different races, genders, sexual orientations, religions, and abilities.
Harrison’s illustration was submitted to Google’s Doodle 4 Google contest, an annual competition for students around the country. This year, Google asked students to draw “What I See For The Future…”. The tenth grader from Connecticut said that she sees “a peaceful future” and “a world where we can all learn to love each other despite our religion, gender, race, ethnicity, or sexuality. I dream of a future where everyone is safe and accepted wherever they go, whoever they are.”
Her words stand in stark contrast to headlines that have dominated the news recently, which talk of division and exclusion. Harrison’s Doodle, promoting pride, gender equality, and overall, acceptance, is in no way a solution to what's happening in the world. But it is an optimistic look at what we should be striving to achieve.
Other state finalists promoted similar views, with a prevalence of Doodles championing women's rights in all arenas, from their careers to decisions about their bodies and education. Others emphasized the importance of protecting the environment.
Kids and young adults, K through 12, have spoken — and Doodled — about what they want to see. It's time to make their visions a reality.
