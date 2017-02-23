What Your Day Looks Like When You Work At Google

This year my main focus has been on themes to celebrate diversity and inclusion, which is my greatest passion, and there’s plenty of upcoming projects to brainstorm. 7:30 p.m.: I head home and use the genius Bluetooth feature to call my mom and niece back in Texas — I grew up in a small town called Granbury — to see how their days went. They are two of my favorite people on the planet. My mom usually gushes about her healthy food choices over the day (she’s made a conscious effort over the last year to improve her well-being and I’m so proud of her). My niece talks to me about the adventures of fourth grade and gymnastics. She has mastered her round-off cartwheel. 7:45 p.m.: Time to play the traditional “you pick dinner” game with my fiancé. After some rock, paper, scissors we agree on Jersey Mike’s, our favorite sub joint. 9:00 p.m.: We unwind from the day and watch The Office on Netflix. We’ve probably cycled through the entire series 10 times and there’s no end in sight. We head to the gym for a quick workout a couple floors down in our apartment complex. 12:00 - 2:00 a.m.: More emails and work before I head to bed for the night. Not the healthiest thing, but I’m grateful that I love what I do.