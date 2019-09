What Your Day Looks Like When You Work At Google

The first thing I do is check my phone and computer for any urgent or timely emails that came through during the night from other time zones, which is usually the case. I usually spend 20-30 minutes answering them before even leaving the bed.If it’s a Monday or Friday, I travel to the San Francisco office via the Google shuttle. This is where my brand marketing team sits. In a nutshell, I’m basically part of two teams: Google brand marketing and the Doodle team. Tuesday through Thursday though, I just head to the Mountain View office, which is where a number of core Doodle team members and engineers sit.Time for our weekly Doodle creative review. In this weekly call, I sit down with Doodle artists and other operations members to go over concepts and drafts of all upcoming Doodles. This is easily my favorite meeting of the week. I get to look at and discuss all this incredible art to celebrate diversity and culture globally by very talented individuals.I sit down with other Doodle team leads to talk about general Doodle strategy, high level process stuff, and check-in on team culture. This is a huge priority for us. We want to make sure we preserve a sense of openness and team trust but also quirk and weirdness.Sadly, I usually have meetings booked through lunch. If I do, I usually just go down to the food trucks outside the building to pick up something quick to eat during my meetings. If I don’t, I’ll make the walk over to Charlie’s (Google’s largest on-site cafe where the salad bar and sweet potato fries are on point) and bring it back to my desk to catch up on emails from global marketing colleagues and details surrounding upcoming Doodles for the week.One-on-one meetings with my PR and policy counterparts. My relationship with them is HUGE given the awesome reach and impact that comes with every Doodle we launch. We discuss upcoming Doodles, how to amplify more complex ones, as well as any thoughts that have come from their wider teams.Meetings with Doodle engineers and my day-to-day Doodle operations team. We discuss any challenges we’re facing with upcoming Doodles and brainstorm solutions. In the day-to-day chat, I surface any important country updates from my local Doodle managers around the world, the Doodles I feel are relevant for multiple countries to opt in to, and we talk about the best ways to optimize pipeline planning, which takes up a large chunk of every year. A lot goes into launching over 360 Doodles a year around the globe!Head to the micro-kitchen to pick up a Diet Cherry Coke (my favorite food, real talk) and a snack. I always cross my fingers in hopes that the kitchen isn’t out of my favorite beef jerky. Sadly however, my superstitious attempts almost always fail. I end up leaving with a handful of dried bananas or a Noosa yogurt, which is probably better for me anyway (the Texan in me refuses to admit this).I squeeze in an assortment of one-on-ones since it’s kind of an unspoken rule not to schedule meetings after 5:00 p.m. with folks (Doodles require a HUGE amount of cross functional collaboration). These can be, for example, with my manager to update her on the Doodles I’m giving a bit of special attention to, the latest being the Valentine’s Day Doodle game; with my rights person, who helps me clear rights directly and facilitates rights clearance in collaboration with local Doodle managers for many of the doodles we launch around the world.Emails, emails, emails. The floor is pretty quiet now since many of the commuters have started their journeys home to San Francisco, so I’m able to think through strategy and any cool things we can do to amplify the impact of more complex or important upcoming Doodles, whether it be through social, partnerships, or some other type of activation.