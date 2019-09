The Man Who Outed A Fellow Contestant As Trans On Survivor Has Been Fired

Varner told Entertainment Tonight that he was "devastated" by the firing, and he felt it happened in "an ugly, knee-jerk reaction kind of way." He also indicated that he has been in therapy since filming ended and that he had not planned on outing Smith that night. "This was traumatic for the both of us and it was ugly. When I came out of that game, I believe I even said, 'Somebody shoot me,'" he said. "I probably sent all the red flags up that I was going to kill myself over this, which of course I would never do that as much as I felt like I probably deserved it."