There is no deception in who or what trans people are.If anything, I am revealingthan I ever could through 28 years of my life. I believe that not hiding my past might help someone else to stop hiding their future. Notoriety comes at a price. I will never know for sure who truly sees me as female. Perhaps they just feel they are being kind enough to play along with how I perceive myself, at least in my presence. I chose to become a public figure; this decision was made for Zeke.