Editor's note: Hannah Simpson is a transgender advocate. The views expressed here are her own.



I sat quietly in the courtroom Tuesday as a sentence was read, but justice not served. It was difficult to see the decision as anything but the system failing us yet again. James Dixon, 25, received 12 years in prison on a charge of manslaughter for beating to death Islan Nettles, a vibrant young woman, in 2013. Nettles, 21, who lived in Harlem, was black and transgender.



I saw only five transgender advocates in attendance; there were less than 40 people in the courtroom. It was disheartening not to see more solidarity, but it is also hard to feel impassioned about a legal system that routinely falls short of protecting us.



The proceedings began late, making it feel all the more like a formality. While the prosecution had asked for a 17-year sentence, Judge Robert Stolz offered a 12-year term to bypass a trial. There would be no surprises. Few members of the press showed up.



Nettles was walking with two friends after midnight on August 17, 2013, when she encountered a group of men near the corner of 147th Street and 8th Avenue, according to the police reports. Dixon confessed to police that he hit on her, not realizing that Nettles was transgender until his friends began teasing him.



“I just didn’t want to be fooled,” Dixon said on tape, according to The New York Times. He punched Nettles, and continued to beat her once she was on the ground. He knocked her unconscious, then left. She was brought to Harlem Hospital and had brain surgery, but was declared brain-dead and taken off life support a week later.

