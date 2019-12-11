Enter For A Chance To Win $1,000 To Use On Your Favorite Beauty Brands

Making a new beauty discovery might feel illogically satisfying, but you know what's even better than stumbling upon a serum that brightens dark spots or a felt-tip liquid liner that dispenses fluid in the exact right amount and rate? Finding out that a retailer you might not have considered before carries a wide selection of holy-grail beauty products, all in one place.
With QVC, the latter scenario becomes reality, made even more ideal with a sweepstakes in which one lucky R29 reader will win a $1,000 gift card to splash out on brands such as IT Cosmetics, Tarte, Urban Decay, Tatcha, Dyson, and more. (Enter here for your chance to win.) And if you find yourself coming back for more, QVC also offers an Easy Pay program, so you can pay monthly installments on your beauty goods at no extra charge. Ahead, see some of our favorite products, all available to shop at QVC.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 12/31/2019 at 11:59 pm E.T. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.