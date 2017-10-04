How To Win A Brand-New Boot Collection For Fall

When it comes to boots, it's safe to say that we operate under the philosophy that more is more — meaning we can never quite have enough (especially in the fall months). Sure, the whole minimalism thing has merit, but in a world full of chunky-heeled ankle booties, sleek mid-calfs, and biker-inspired knee-highs, we simply can't limit ourselves to just one (or two or three) pairs. Our wallets, on the other hand, heartily disagree.