How To Win A Brand-New Boot Collection For Fall

When it comes to boots, it's safe to say that we operate under the philosophy that more is more — meaning we can never quite have enough (especially in the fall months). Sure, the whole minimalism thing has merit, but in a world full of chunky-heeled ankle booties, sleek mid-calfs, and biker-inspired knee-highs, we simply can't limit ourselves to just one (or two or three) pairs. Our wallets, on the other hand, heartily disagree.
Since we know firsthand that ballin' on a budget isn't easy when you're of the fashion-girl persuasion — no thanks to impulse buys, trend alerts, and beckoning storefronts — we're here to lend a hand. Together with tried-and-true fave A.S.98, we're giving away cold hard cash ($1,000 to be exact) to shop its new collection. Ahead, see which boots we'll be adding to our carts, and enter here for a chance to win these cool styles for your own collection.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 10/31/2017 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.