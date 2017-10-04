If You Have Snapchat, You Can Win Free Halloween Bath Bombs From Lush Tonight

From shower jellies to salt sprays to bath bombs — the world can't seem to get enough of Lush's cheeky, all-natural beauty products. But arguably the spookiest of all is the brand's seasonal offerings — including, of course, its Halloween lineup. And tonight, any Lush enthusiast has a chance to get some for free.
Unfortunately for those with an early bedtime, this deal is a little tricky. But night owls (and fans of pumpkin bath bombs or Snapchat), this giveaway will be right up your alley: When the clock strikes midnight this evening, the company will kick off an exclusive Snapchat contest — the winner getting free Lush Halloween bath bombs just for participating.
As part of the #LushAfterDark campaign, the brand is asking fans to participate in some spooky Snapchat trivia. To win, you have to first follow Lush on Snapchat (@lushfreshsnaps). Then, at midnight, Lush Fresh Snaps will post a series of questions to the app, asking followers to respond with their most haunting stories. The people with the most chilling responses will receive an assortment of limited-edition, cult-favorite Lush bath bombs directly to their doorstep.
Can't catch it this time? Good news: The Snapchat contest will be running every Wednesday night in October. As for us, we're just interested in seeing what creepy questions Lush Snaps has on the docket. So if you're up past midnight, scrolling through Snapchat anyway — why not play? Hey, you could wake up to a black cat bath bomb or two.
