This Stranger Things-Inspired Bath Bomb Is A Little… Strange

Loquita formulated these bath bombs to look identical to your average Eggo waffle, but the indents are upward-facing as opposed to the regular sunken-in squares (making the shape look more like a spherical Lego than an authentic waffle) — although only a true Stranger Things enthusiast would probably notice. Plus, besides its shape, the orb is scented like a waffle, but no word yet if that includes syrup.