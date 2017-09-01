These Bath Bombs Are Inspired By Your Favorite Scary Movies

This story was originally published August 12, 2017.
When the movie Child's Play came out, you would have been hard pressed to find someone that knew what bath bombs even were, let alone who specifically set out to buy them. But now, almost everybody (along with every beauty company) considers them a staple item.
And for all of the bath bomb enthusiasts out there who are also horror movie fans, we have great news. Loquita Bath and Body, a California-based indie beauty brand, is introducing some very scary bath bombs to make taking a bath a spine-tingling adventure.
Loquita takes inspiration from unexpected places to create their products. They gained a following after the internet took notice of their bath bombs that resembled Mexican pastries.
Advertisement
Now the brand is introducing a '90s themed line, with everything from Chucky to The Craft helping to inspire new products.
In an interview with HelloGiggles, creator Mira Perez noted how these inspirations play a role in creating new products that customers will love.
"[Inspiration can be drawn from] ... anything. [F]rom just a stroll down Northgate market with something catching my eye, or listening to a song and using the lyrics as inspiration," Perez told HelloGiggles. "It could be musical, visual, a scent, a taste. My mind is constantly in creation mode."
Bath bomb lovers, take note: the infinite combinations of scents, colors, and specific skin needs that can be addressed with a bath bomb will now also make your heart race. After all, if you can't get clean with Chuckie in your tub, why bathe at all?
Related Video:
Advertisement