These Bath Bombs Are Inspired By Your Favorite Scary Movies

Chuckie bath bombs dropping in 1 week. Remember when your mom would say "portate bien o te va salir el Chuckie!" ?? #chuckie #bathbombs #bathbomb #90s #nineties #goodguydoll #chuckiethedoll don't worry I'll be carrying these through Halloween #horror #scary #creepy #halloweenbathbomb #halloween

A post shared by BATH AND BODY CON CARACTER (@loquitabathandbody) on Aug 4, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT