Lush's New Halloween Bath Bombs Are Getting Us In The Spirit Of The Season

For the bath bomb-obsessed, fall is the best time of the year to start stocking up. As soon as the air starts to turn nippy after 6 p.m., you have an excuse to draw yourself a warm bath after a long day at the office (not like you needed an excuse, anyway). And while you're leaning into some cozy, seasonal R&R, you should have the proper frills to set the mood.
Enter: Lush's just-launched Halloween bath collection. The entire line is full of bath bombs — a nice mix of spooky and sweet — that you'll want to have around even after October 31. Whatever your fragrance leanings, zippy citrus or spicy pachouli, you'll find your new favorite bath bomb with a little Halloween flare, ahead.
Click through, grab a few (they're all $7), then sit back, relax, and enjoy the sea of fluffy orange bubbles.
