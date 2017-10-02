We're only a few days into October, and fall fever is in full effect. We're over sunburns, leaking air conditioners, and cold showers to help us cool off from an hour-long commute in the heat. Now that summer's over, we're embracing all things autumn — and there's no better way to do so than with Lush's newest collection.
Of course, with sweater weather comes bath season, so naturally Lush is here to help you celebrate with its latest Halloween range. Bath bombs are getting a ghoulish twist, pumpkin soaps will bedazzle your soak, and there will be bubble bars so spooky, you'll want to hide 'em in your closet. If you've been mourning the loss of some of your favorite Lush originals, this should put you back in the tubbing mood.
We've got a special look at the wicked lineup ahead.