Lush Is Discontinuing Some Of Its Fan Favorite Products

Hearing that your holy grail beauty product is being discontinued is far from pleasant. I felt a similar pang of dread when my favorite Ben & Jerry's Holy Cannoli ice cream was taken out of supermarkets, so when Lush announced that it would be discontinuing a lofty amount of its cult products, I understood the flurry of panicked tweets that followed.
The bath and body brand just revealed on Instagram and Twitter that it would be discontinuing nearly 30 products from its existing line for good. But these aren't the items that sit on shelves for months at a time; we're talking best-selling, OG products that Lush has had since the beginning — like the Blackberry Bath Bomb, Don’t Rain On My Parade Shower Gel, and Razzle Dazzle Luxury Bath Oil, to name a few. (You can see the full list here.)
Unsurprisingly, fans are not happy about the news, quickly taking to Twitter to express their frustrations.
WHY ARE YOU TAKING AWAY BLACKBERRY??? It's the original bath bomb, it's our roots!!!— Amanda Webster (@Awebs_Burg) August 28, 2017
So why are these particular items on the chopping block? Simply put, it's to make room for new products: "As our inventors create products that are more effective, more eco-friendly or more enjoyable for our customers, we need to make room for these new inventions on our shop shelves," the brand wrote on its website. "So although discontinuations are always a little sad, they ultimately result in waves of innovative, creative products that will become your new favorites."
Luckily, the products won't be ripped off the shelves immediately. Until stock runs out, the shops will continue to offer all your favorites, though some are only available online for a limited time. Luckily, if you're looking to replace your old favorites, Lush is responding to almost every tweet with suggestions. As they say, when one door closes...
