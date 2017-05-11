Pepsi Is Heating Things Up For Summer With Its New Flavor Pepsi Fire

Usually when we crack open a Pepsi we expect to be met with an ice-cold caramel-y sweet taste. What we don’t usually anticipate is any taste that might be associated with the word hot, heat, and most especially, fire. Well, Pepsi is really throwing us for a loop this season with the introduction of its new limited edition summer drink. It’s actually called Pepsi Fire.
Don’t worry, it’s not meant to be served hot, but it does pack a bit of heat with intense notes of cinnamon in every sip. Starting on May 22, Pepsi Fire will available in stores all across the country, but the company wants to make sure we “get it while it’s hot” because the flavor will only be around for eight weeks.
We’ll be able to purchase Pepsi Fire in individual 20-ounce bottles and 12 packs of 12 ounce cans. Oh, and perhaps most refreshing of all, participating 7-Eleven Slurpee machines will feature Pepsi Fire Slurpees through the end of June.
Pepsi fully recognizes that its new flavor Pepsi Fire is pretty unexpected, but that's the point. Lauren Cohen, Pepsi's marketing director said in a press release, "Summer is one of the most anticipated times of the year, and Pepsi Fire is going to ignite this season with an unconventional and spicy kick to our classic cola taste." We're looking forward to giving it a try, even if it's nothing like what we ever thought might come pouring out of our Pepsi bottles.
