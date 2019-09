8 Style Commandments To Live By In 2016

This year, we declared ourselves free from the rules of fashion . And yet, while we proudly identify as forward-thinking when it comes to our sartorial choices, we were surprised by how many of those outdated or straight-up-backwards maxims we used to obey. (Yep, there was a time when we feared unpretty trends and clashing prints.) The thing is, it’s often easier to stick to the same old behaviors and ways of dressing than it is to examine our closets with a critical eye and make the necessary, sometimes scary, changes.So with the redesigned Kia Optima as our inspiration, we're actively zeroing in on eight lingering style conventions that are overdue for an overhaul in 2016. We touched on these new tenets of modern fashion philosophy in varying ways over the past 12 months, so think of the following roundup as a mini manifesto to guide you in the year ahead. Hang it near your closet — it's one don't list that's a total do.