For most of us, warm weather fills us with excitement about all the things we'll get to eat, see, and do in summer. But if there’s one storm cloud that threatens our sunny outlook, it’s stressing over how we’ll look once we strip down our winter layers. In the video above, real women tell us what summer means to them and why the fear of being exposed isn’t worth sacrificing any fun.
With so many feel-good swimwear options out there — including tons of on-trend, affordable styles from Target — flaunting a new suit just might become one of the things you love most about summer.
With so many feel-good swimwear options out there — including tons of on-trend, affordable styles from Target — flaunting a new suit just might become one of the things you love most about summer.
Advertisement