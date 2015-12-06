It’s Sunday around 8 p.m. and your weekend high swiftly plummets into a spiral of anxieties about the day to come, starting with the tower of work you
walked ran out on at 4:59 p.m. Friday. Sick of the Sunday Scaries, the people behind buzzy luxury shoe startup M.Gemi are giving fashion lovers something to actually look forward to at the start of the week. Namely, the release of at least one heart-stopping new shoe style every single Monday.
Peep the site now and you’ll scroll through sapphire-velvet smoking slippers; the almond-toe, stacked-heel bootie of your dreams; and the holy grail of sleek nude pumps. Basically, they’re beautifully made designs you want to wear this second but aren’t so trendy that you’ll be over them in three months. "Unlike most companies who focus on seasons, it’s all one continuous season at M.Gemi," says president, Cheryl Kaplan, of the brand's weekly offerings. "Too often, we’ve gone shopping for sandals in July only to find fall boots in every store. Our design and merchandising teams are in constant product development mode."
In addition to its constantly refreshed product lineup, the company's partnerships with specialty factories in Italy — where its shoes are handmade — have allowed it to sell directly to consumers. Translation: The insane markups that keep other high-end designers' wares on our “someday” Pinterest boards don't apply. So it's no surprise that in the seven months since its launch, M.Gemi has caught the attention of major media outlets like Fast Company and Business Insider, as well as shoe obsessives and fashion insiders.
Ahead, get an exclusive sneak peek of one of the four new styles launching December 7 at 10 a.m. (conveniently during your coffee break, right?), along with some of our faves that you can buy right now. Being stuck in front of a computer after an epic weekend just got way more exciting.
