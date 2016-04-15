Fact: Swimsuits have become crazy expensive. With prices often approaching triple digits — and that's just for one half of the suit, mind you — you'd think you're looking at a tag for a new handbag. Factor in the wearability (roughly only three months out of the year) and the fact that each piece is the size of a miniature dog sweater (maybe smaller), and it becomes hard to justify the purchase.
Hence the cult-like status of designer collaborations at mass retailers, offering luxury styles to us fashion folk who don't want to drop our monthly budget on one suit. As the pioneer of this concept with Isaac Mizrahi in 2003, Target has never ceased to wow us with its creative mashups. This season, the wallet-friendly retailer is offering four exclusive swimwear collabs that are too good (and cheap) to pass up, including collections from beach babe Tori Praver and teeny-bikini brand Vix. From high-waisted bottoms to not-your-mom's-one-pieces, all the trendy styles are up for grabs. Check out the ones we're eyeing, ahead. (Word to the wise: With prices this good, more is more.)
