A Grown-Up Holiday Ritual That Isn’t Baking Cookies

Katie O'Donnell

While you might be old enough to put out the almond milk and gluten-free cookies the night before, there’s nothing more refreshing than a just-for-fun, get-in-the-spirit holiday ritual — even if it’s a new one. Watch here as Kelly Framel, stylist and editor behind TheGlamourai, and her sister slash partner in crime on the site, Erin Framel, show us their favorite annual way to spend some time together, and get inspired to plan your own seasonal bonding activity.

Of course, TheGlamourai ladies are on point in the style department even when the agenda is low-key, and we wouldn’t be us if we didn’t take note of their effortlessly chic Ann Taylor looks. Lesson learned? Dressing things up a bit — especially yourself — can make any moment feel that much more festive. No hooves on your roof required.
How To Decorate A Christmas Tree - TheGlamourai
written by Katie O'Donnell
Directed/Produced by Megan Doyle; Associate Produced by Lindsay Peters; Photography directed by David Vlasits; Audio by Ethan Goldberger; Styled by Jesper Gudbergsen; Makeup by Asie Mohtarez; Editing by Carlos Gamarra; Coloring by Daniel Silverman; Audio Mixing by Daniel Irizarry ; Photographed by Jessica Nash.

