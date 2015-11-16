While you might be old enough to put out the almond milk and gluten-free cookies the night before, there’s nothing more refreshing than a just-for-fun, get-in-the-spirit holiday ritual — even if it’s a new one. Watch here as Kelly Framel, stylist and editor behind TheGlamourai, and her sister slash partner in crime on the site, Erin Framel, show us their favorite annual way to spend some time together, and get inspired to plan your own seasonal bonding activity.
Of course, TheGlamourai ladies are on point in the style department even when the agenda is low-key, and we wouldn’t be us if we didn’t take note of their effortlessly chic Ann Taylor looks. Lesson learned? Dressing things up a bit — especially yourself — can make any moment feel that much more festive. No hooves on your roof required.
Shop This
Advertisement