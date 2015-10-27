We know, we know — you’ll stop wearing all black when they invent a darker color. It may be a common fashion-girl convention, but a goth wardrobe palette is no way to stand out when the grayer end of the year kicks into gear. How can
you claim your seasonal style throne? Liven up your look with a refreshing take on the '70s trend (you know, the one that’s been on full blast since spring): cadmium orange.
In this Trend Takeout
, fashion editor-at-large Annie Georgia Greenberg whips up three outfits that rehab the warm, retro shade (it's got a '60s side, too) for an all-new, totally modern mood. Bold, bright, a little dramatic, but still playful — can black say all that?
, equals pure eyeball-magnet magic. Say it with us: Color is your friend.