Trend Takeout
It's Time You Gave This Color A Serious Chance

Three answers to what to wear with orange, one of fall's biggest trend colors.

See more about this Episode
We know, we know — you’ll stop wearing all black when they invent a darker color. It may be a common fashion-girl convention, but a goth wardrobe palette is no way to stand out when the grayer end of the year kicks into gear. How can you claim your seasonal style throne? Liven up your look with a refreshing take on the '70s trend (you know, the one that’s been on full blast since spring): cadmium orange.

In this Trend Takeout, fashion editor-at-large Annie Georgia Greenberg whips up three outfits that rehab the warm, retro shade (it’s got a '60s side, too) for an all-new, totally modern mood. Bold, bright, a little dramatic, but still playful — can black say all that? And take note, impact addicts. Matching up fall’s It color with contrasting high-intensity hues, like Gemstone Green contact lenses* from Air Optix®, equals pure eyeball-magnet magic. Say it with us: Color is your friend.

*Ask your eye-care professional for complete wear, care, and safety information. © 2015 Novartis 08/15 VC15350
How To Wear Orange - Fall 2015 Outfit Ideas
written by Katie O'Donnell
Released on October 27, 2015
Spring
Fall
Summer
Winter
Trend Takeout: The Lady In Red
Watch: The Best Ways To Do Basics
3 Dress-Over-Pants Outfits Anyone Can Pull Off
3 Reasons To Wear Vests This Fall
It's Time! 3 New Looks For Sweater Weather
Fall's Hottest Color Is Surprisingly Versatile
Now Playing
It's Time You Gave This Color A Serious Chance

All Shows