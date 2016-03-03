Nashville Fashion 2016 - Maria Silver Designer Profile

In Fashion, Location Is Everything (But Not Why You Think)

Katie O'Donnell
If you’re an aspiring fashion designer (or editor or stylist) living outside of New York, you’ve likely daydreamed about relocating here. But as much as we don our fashion-capital crown with pride, we're likewise in awe of the unique creative, er, capital our fellow states have to offer. Watch above as designer-slash-drummer Maria Silver shows us the energy of her city, Nashville — from loading up her Kia Optima with new fabric to jamming out on her custom drum kit. We won’t take it personally if you rethink moving here after all.
Directed by Scott Weintrob; Executive Produced by Rafael Jimenez; Produced by Jason Bowers; Shot by Darren Miller

