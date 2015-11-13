On the list of things we do when we’re alone, bursting into window-shattering song gets all the attention. But now we're shouting out that other thing we do when we’re feeling ourselves (and, uh, no one else is around) — because who hasn't busted a move in front of the mirror? Recruiting four pros to take the concept to the next level, we brought together dance styles across eras and cultures — vogue, bhangra, ballet, and footwork — in a way that generates infinite creative inspiration.
One of our favorite aspects of this art-in-motion mashup? The dancers’ didn’t-see-that-coming footwear. Instead of pointe shoes or regulation bare feet, they broke it down in powerful, personality-driven styles, from badass heeled boots to cool Velcro sneakers. Look out for the ALDO eye candy in the mirror-dancing fantasy above, as well as, of course, material for your next solo performance.
On Beck: Mango top, Zara shorts. On Kira: Zara top and romper. On Minila: Topshop top, Zara skirt. On Christina: Topshop top and vest, her own pants.
