For us, sneakers are a year-round wardrobe staple. But according to the seasonal-shoe matrices in our minds, they’re especially indispensable in spring, when the retreating threat of frostbite makes liberating our ankles feel like the ultimate luxury. It's also not yet so sweltering that we’re effectively forced to let our toes go commando. And maybe most importantly, we’re so hyped on cherry blossoms and daylight saving time that action-ready footwear is a functional necessity.
But with the explosion of sneaker trends that’s come with athleisure’s reign, narrowing down the best all-around spring style is a job easily deserving of its own matrix. A simpler strategy? Hitting up a time-tested brand like Keds (which has been killing it for 100 years) for the latest take on the classics. The brand’s spring collection features heritage-quality, of-the-moment designs that’ll stand out among all the other kicks waiting in line for soft-serve.
Ready to find your March-to-May number-ones? Click through for our top picks. The only thing you won’t want to wear ’em with is a heavy parka.
