While we appreciate the simplicity of the minimal look that's everywhere right now, donning a wash of tonal grays day after day is like eating bland chicken and steamed broccoli for every meal — not the most creative or exciting. And why waste 365 opportunities a year to legitimately love what you’re wearing?
To help you dress the expressive, impactful way we know you really want to (style #goals, right?), we’re hooking you up with the chance to win $2,000 to Bill Blass, one of our favorite new-old destinations for turning up our personal style. Since relaunching this past fall, the iconic brand has mastered the art of forward-thinking fashion you can actually wear IRL.
Click through for a taste of the cherry-on-top pieces that could light up your closet, and enter here to win the $2K. After all — to paraphrase a fashion-girl truism — life’s too short to only wear gray.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 4/15/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
To help you dress the expressive, impactful way we know you really want to (style #goals, right?), we’re hooking you up with the chance to win $2,000 to Bill Blass, one of our favorite new-old destinations for turning up our personal style. Since relaunching this past fall, the iconic brand has mastered the art of forward-thinking fashion you can actually wear IRL.
Click through for a taste of the cherry-on-top pieces that could light up your closet, and enter here to win the $2K. After all — to paraphrase a fashion-girl truism — life’s too short to only wear gray.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 4/15/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.