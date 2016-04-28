Stroll through the wear-to-work section of most women's clothing stores, and you'll see firsthand how much menswear has influenced in-office style standards for us non-men. And although we love the modern takes on suiting that we've seen strut down the past few seasons' runways, spring has us craving florals, softer silhouettes, and other less-buttoned-up fare. So it's worth saying that dressing in a way that, traditionally, has been regarded as distinctly feminine can be just as empowering as tucking in yet another sharply pressed dress shirt. (Whatever feels true to you, we say.)
Inspired by DVF’s fiercely feminine spring/summer collection, we’re giving you the styling ideas you need to dress like a girl — rather, a top-class professional who happens to be one — at the office and beyond. Ahead, see how to “dress for the job you want” while embracing your inclination (whether unabashed or waiting to be tapped) towards fluid fabrics, typically womenswear-specific detailing, and pieces that flatter your body instead of hiding it. Nope, we've never been so excited for Monday, either.
