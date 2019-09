Stroll through the wear-to-work section of most women's clothing stores, and you'll see firsthand how much menswear has influenced in-office style standards for us non-men. And although we love the modern takes on suiting that we've seen strut down the past few seasons' runways, spring has us craving florals, softer silhouettes, and other less-buttoned-up fare. So it's worth saying that dressing in a way that, traditionally, has been regarded as distinctly feminine can be just as empowering as tucking in yet another sharply pressed dress shirt. ( Whatever feels true to you , we say.)Inspired by DVF ’s fiercely feminine spring/summer collection, we’re giving you the styling ideas you need to dress like a girl — rather, a top-class professional who happens to be one — at the office and beyond. Ahead, see how to “dress for the job you want” while embracing your inclination (whether unabashed or waiting to be tapped) towards fluid fabrics, typically womenswear-specific detailing, and pieces that flatter your body instead of hiding it. Nope, we've never been so excited for Monday, either.