It's midweek. Your calendar app frantically alerts you that the holiday bash you RSVP'd to weeks ago is this Friday. You rush home, inevitably tearing through every article of clothing you forgot you even owned. Evaluating the wreckage around your bedroom, the answer is what you feared (but honestly knew all along): Nope, not a single "party frock" in sight. Shocking. But then you remember, oh yeah, you've never splurged on a wear-once bandage situation or frilly matching set in your life.Of course there's one thing you have plenty of: denim. You live in it, look good in it, and feel great in it. So this year, why not keep it 100 through the season in your fave style staple? With some wish-list-worthy Levi's® and a few pieces that were made for turning up — e.g., sheer pumps or a disco bodysuit — you can easily upgrade this everyday foundation to best-dressed-guest material. Still hesitant to ditch the special-occasion-only dress? Follow our lead below, and remember, 'tis the season for believing.A classic denim jacket is like a quick swipe of mascara — throw one on with a sweet printed minidress and you’ve got an insta-look to take on the day. Later on, add some tinsel to your proverbial tree with one of our favorite current trends, the sparkly sock. Pair a silvery lurex version with glossy loafers and watch 'em shimmer under the string lights (or the disco ball).