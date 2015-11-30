Do the thing you want to be doing all the time.

“Ceramics was one of those things I became obsessed with from the start. Sometimes you gravitate towards a craft and it’s really hard for you to not do it. Even if I wasn’t making any money from it, it’s something that would be a hobby. It was only a hobby turned business because I had made so many pieces that I was either going to throw them away, give them to friends, or start selling them.”



Determine if your craft is a fad vs. a forever obsession.

“As far as taking steps to actually doing it, it depends: Do you have a passion for something? Or is it something you’re momentarily feeling like you want to do? If you know it’s way beyond a fad, then you have to figure out what it might take to get to the next level. I did a lot of research to see if this was something that I could potentially grow from and make the time to do. For me, taking a break from the computer was so needed. And it is still something that I always feel really good about. When I’m taking a break on illustration jobs, I’m so happy I can tune out and make something with my hands.”