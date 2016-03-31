With Coachella creeping closer, how is your rehearsal schedule ramping up?

"We’re going to do three straight six-hour days, so it’s going to feel like we’ve been on tour. We’re the best when we’ve been touring for a month straight, so we need to get back to that point. Three days is not a month obviously, but it’s good enough. I also have some visual stuff I’m going to be playing around with, and I’m bringing in a surprise artist for one of my songs, so he’s going to be in on the rehearsals, too. It’s definitely more of a production than it’s ever been, which is exciting. It’s really nice to raise the bar."



It definitely seems like a good time to go big. Are you thinking about this opportunity as one that could be a game-changer for you?

"The most excitement about this particular festival is the level of exposure. Because of it, I’m doing an interview for a fashion story right now, and that’s a big part of Coachella. There are so many different elements and contributors that go into the whole experience. It’s fashion, it’s music, it’s so many influencers. And to be a part of both weekends is more exposure than I’ve ever had at a festival. Right now in my career that’s really important. So it’s a blessing."