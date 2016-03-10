SF Fashion 2016 - Ali Golden Designer Profile

New York may get tons of Fashion Week attention, but we're big enough to admit we don't have all the industry talent. Ali Golden is one designer who said “no thanks” to migrating east, instead starting her eponymous clothing line in Oakland, CA. Between the community vibes and being able to cruise around in her cushy Kia Optima (so long, #subwayproblems), even us die-hard New Yorkers can see the port city's appeal. Explore Golden’s Oakland above, and join us in nodding our fashion-cred respect.
Advertisement