Story from Styling Tips

How To Hack Your Swimsuit Top (No Sewing Required)

Katie O'Donnell
If you've ever had to choose between a swimsuit style you love and one better suited for body surfing and beach volleyball, get ready to do a celebratory cartwheel (mentally or IRL): We're sharing three swimwear-top hacks that'll let you have your ice-cream cake and eat it, too. Watch the too-easy tricks demoed on a few of our favorite Target swimsuits; then enjoy the freedom to wear whichever kind of top you think is to DIY for.

It's your body. It's your summer. Enjoy them both. Check out more #TakeBackTheBeach here.
