From London’s crazy-inspiring street style to the mundane clothing terms we’ve picked up with glee — roll-necks! jumpers! — our infatuation with everything Brit has at times swelled to peak obsession. And since launching our U.K. site this past fall, we’ve been paying even more attention to what’s “ace” across the pond, especially on the style scene.
Right now, we can’t get enough of Boden, a brand whose easygoing but still put-together aesthetic appeals directly to our American fashion sensibilities. (Nope, the irony isn’t lost on us.) From the classic-quirky vibes of its everyday separates to its functional and flattering design philosophy, the retailer is one that spans its British roots and U.S. extension with contemporary flair.
With our clicking-fingers itching, we rounded up our favorite spring looks from the brand’s utility-themed mailer, out this month. (Lucky for us, the items featured are available to add to cart on Boden's site now.) Check out all the essential pieces ahead, including low-maintenance denim and the flats that’ll dominate your spring shoe rotation. You might call them your best, ahem, allies this season.
