celebrating the uniqueness of their bodies in so many inspiring, attention-garnering ways at the moment, it’s only right that each of us gets to hit the sand or pool deck in something that fits, flaunts what we have, and lets us express our individual style. " itemprop="description"/> celebrating the uniqueness of their bodies in so many inspiring, attention-garnering ways at the moment, it’s only right that each of us gets to hit the sand or pool deck in something that fits, flaunts what we have, and lets us express our individual style. "/> celebrating the uniqueness of their bodies in so many inspiring, attention-garnering ways at the moment, it’s only right that each of us gets to hit the sand or pool deck in something that fits, flaunts what we have, and lets us express our individual style. "/>