We totally get the appeal of a wardrobe based on dresses. There’s the throw-on-and-go ease — the one that reigns supreme for the laziest style fans out there — and just-touches-your-body comfort. But really, a frock with a clean silhouette is the perfect canvas for building a standout look. In other words, it can serve as a solo act but doesn't need to fly alone to be considered a staple in one’s closet year-round.
This is why we’re updating our own current dress stash with the seven styles ahead, stat. Compiled from American Eagle Outfitters' latest offering, these non-fussy, non-boring, no-brainer pieces are the answers to a wardrobe in seasonal flux. They represent some of the best bets when it comes to basics that stand alone and make for perfect accomplices to the leather jackets and tissue-thin turtlenecks you’re nearly ready to pull out of storage. Click on for the dresses you'll be living in until next summer rolls around.
This is why we’re updating our own current dress stash with the seven styles ahead, stat. Compiled from American Eagle Outfitters' latest offering, these non-fussy, non-boring, no-brainer pieces are the answers to a wardrobe in seasonal flux. They represent some of the best bets when it comes to basics that stand alone and make for perfect accomplices to the leather jackets and tissue-thin turtlenecks you’re nearly ready to pull out of storage. Click on for the dresses you'll be living in until next summer rolls around.