4 Solid Ensembles For Any Weekend Plan

By now, we've had our fair share of beach weekends. And while getting some sun never gets old, we can't help but look forward to breaking out of our swimsuit-and-cutoffs schtick and switching things up in the fall.
But the reality is, we're far from official sweater weather. With warm days still on the horizon, we're left with the predicament of in-between-season dressing — tricky, yes, but also fun considering you can mix and match two different wardrobes. So for those who are ready to dip their toes into closed-toed shoes and — wait for it — pants, we've pulled together four transitional looks. Each includes a fresh set of pieces from '90s fave Candie's, now headed by its first creative director — not to mention mega TV star — Sarah Hyland.
Ahead, find inspiring and easy-to-pull-off weekend outfits that'll make you forget all about the beach.
