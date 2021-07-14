“For instance, at Wells Fargo, we launched a new credit card in July. In the planning stages, we took a look at our consumers and what was happening with their spending patterns during the pandemic. Unsurprisingly, we found they were traveling less and dining out less, but at the same time, they were spending more on things like outdoor recreation, hobbies, cooking supplies, and so on. So, we decided that we were going to launch a new credit card that was just a straight-up 2% cash rewards card. The reason I mention that now is because a lot of credit cards have earning categories in different passion points, like travel or dining. And we knew that launching with a cash-back card with no cap and no category limitations would help our customers earn money no matter how their spending was changing, or what ‘new normal’ they were adjusting to. So, as far as advice goes, I’d definitely say it’s about understanding how you spend, and being careful to choose a card accordingly. Take a look at your wallet: Are the cards you have working hard for you? If not, should you be reconsidering?”