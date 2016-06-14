It's a fun thought that a new season means a whole new wardrobe, but we’ll let you in on a little secret: That’s not even how fashion editors approach the calendar's sartorial shift. It’s not that all-new everything doesn’t have its appeal, but if we’re talking practicality (and closet space), it’s more often just a handful of carefully selected items that make all the difference in our ensembles from spring to summer.
In proving that a little bit goes a long way, we asked our own R29 fashion experts to pinpoint which pieces from Neiman Marcus they're using to upgrade their warm-weather, sunny-day, living-alfresco looks. And — spoiler alert — they confirmed that impactful accessories, cool silhouettes, and a lazy-girl-approved jumpsuit are key. Consider the polished, quirky, and easy-to-toss-on picks ahead tools for a complete closet overhaul...with minimal overhauling work required.
