However, beyond helping users break out of an outfit rut, the app also works to connect them to obscure fashion labels. "It’s our opinion that once people get to know some of these indie brands and the creators behind them, fashion takes on a whole new dimension — one where style isn’t just skin deep but an expression of one’s life and individuality," say Ito and Kubota.



This advanced form of an outfit-sharing app may be the new kid in town, but we predict WEAR could be the next tech trend among the most impassioned fashion fans (including R29 — we're launching our own WEAR account this August). Some will be won over by the ability to get love for their unique lewk. But for others, like us, it's the app's ability to bridge everything from global style communities to creative dressing tricks to up-and-coming designers that will have ‘em hooked.

